Washington set to begin first camp under Jedd Fisch following offseason of massive change

SEATTLE (AP) — New Washington coach Jedd Fisch is still uncertain how this is all going to come together for the Huskies. Fisch will begin his first camp in charge at Washington this week after an offseason of massive change on Montlake. Coming off a national championship game appearance, the Huskies coaching staff is completely overhauled after Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama and Fisch was hired as his replacement. There are nearly 50 new scholarship players on the roster after a series of transfers in and out of the program. The Huskies have one month to see how it all comes together before opening on Aug. 31 against Weber State.

