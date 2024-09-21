Washington rushes for 184 yards and a TD in Stonehill’s 35-21 win over Sacred Heart

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jarel Washington rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Stonehill grabbed a big lead and rode it to a 35-21 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday for the Skyhawks’ first win of the season. Washington scored on a 26-yard run early in the game and the Skyhawks (1-2) rolled to a 28-7 halftime lead with Ashur Carraha throwing touchdown passes to Chase Miller and Cody Ruff and Washington going around the right end 72 yards for another score. Zavion Woodard added 110 yards and a score to a Skyhawks ground game that rolled up 354 yards.

