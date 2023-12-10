Washington rallies in second half and tops No. 7 Gonzaga 78-73. Snaps 7-game losing streak to Zags

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 16 and Washington rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to beat No. 7 Gonzaga 78-73. The Huskies snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs and picked up their first win over their in-state foe since a 99-95 win in 2005. It was also Washington first win over a top 10 opponent since beating Arizona in the 2017-18 season. Graham Ike led Gonzaga with 18 points and Nolan Hickman scored 17. But Washington was able to slow down Hickman after he scored 15 in the first half, and Gonzaga’s shooting went cold in the final minutes.

