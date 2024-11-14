Washington rallies from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Seattle Pacific 77-62

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor and DJ Davis each scored 18 points and Washington rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Seattle Pacific 77-62. Osobor added eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals. He is the first Big Ten player since 2002 with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in a game. Davis made 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the second half for Washington (2-1). Jaxon Nap scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle Pacific, which led 38-27 at halftime.

