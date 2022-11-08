Washington outlasts Weber State 69-52 in season opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points, PJ Fuller added 10 points, and Washington overcame a sluggish, mistake-filled start to pull away for a 69-52 win over Weber State on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Brooks, a transfer from Kentucky, appeared more than capable of taking on the scoring load that was vacated with the graduation of Terrell Brown Jr., who was the top scorer in the Pac-12 last season. Brooks hit 6 of 15 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. He would have had an even bigger debut but was just 7 of 13 at the foul line.

Keith Dinwiddie Jr. led Weber State with 14 points, 12 coming in the first half. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 12 points for the Wildcats.

Washington used a pair of big runs to build an advantage the Wildcats couldn’t overcome. Washington closed the first half on a 15-1 run and took a 31-23 lead at the break as Weber State missed its final 12 shot attempts of the half. It was an ugly first half overall as the teams combined for 23 fouls and 21 turnovers.

Midway through the second half, Washington used an 8-0 spurt to build an 11-point lead after the Wildcats had pulled within 41-38. The run was capped by a big block from center Franck Kepnang and Cole Bajema’s ensuing 3-pointer.

Bajema and Jamal Bey both added nine points for Washington. Washington starting guard Noah Williams didn’t play the second half due to a leg injury. He had four points in 18 minutes.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.