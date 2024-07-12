Washington Nationals release third baseman Nick Senzel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have unconditionally released third baseman Nick Senzel. The 29-year-old Senzel had signed a one-year, $2 million contract in December 2023. The team had designated Senzel, the second overall pick in 2016 by the Cincinnati Reds, for assignment on July 6 hoping to trade him. Senzel is batting .209 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 64 games this season. He spent his first five major league seasons with the Reds, but his big league career was hampered by trips to the injured list.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.