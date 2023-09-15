Washington Mystics heading home between WNBA playoff games against New York

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault calls out to players during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Mystics can spend a couple of nights at home between games of their WNBA playoff series with the New York Liberty because of the expanded time between postseason games this season. Washington plays at New York on Friday night in the opener of their best-of-three series. Game 2 isn’t until Tuesday night, so the Mystics will bus home after the game and won’t return to New York until Monday. New York finished the regular season with a 32-8 record, second-best in the WNBA, while the Mystics went 19-21.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.