Washington Mystics heading home between WNBA playoff games against New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Mystics can spend a couple of nights at home between games of their WNBA playoff series with the New York Liberty because of the expanded time between postseason games this season. Washington plays at New York on Friday night in the opener of their best-of-three series. Game 2 isn’t until Tuesday night, so the Mystics will bus home after the game and won’t return to New York until Monday. New York finished the regular season with a 32-8 record, second-best in the WNBA, while the Mystics went 19-21.

