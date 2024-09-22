Washington makes emphatic Big Ten debut thumping Northwestern 24-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Rogers threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman added a second-half touchdown run, and Washington made its Big Ten Conference debut with a 24-5 win over Northwestern. The Huskies rebounded from last week’s stinging Apple Cup loss to rival Washington State in their first conference game by thumping the overmatched Wildcats. Rogers was excellent in the first half when he found Boston on touchdowns of 46 yards on Washington’s second possession and a 13-yard strike in the second quarter. Northwestern finished with 112 total yards. Quarterback Jack Lausch was 8 of 27 for 53 yards passing and two interceptions.

