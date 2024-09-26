Washington, led by star rookie QB Jayden Daniels, tries to keep rolling vs. Cards

The surprising Washington Commanders travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after an impressive Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes in the victory, and the 91.3% completion rate was an NFL rookie record. Arizona is coming off a 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals are 1-2 this season, but have been competitive against a difficult schedule that’s included the Bills, Rams and Lions. This is Arizona’s third home game in a row.

