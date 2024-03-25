Washington lands Danny Sprinkle as head coach with family ties and Big Ten future

Washington has hired Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle as its men’s basketball coach. The Huskies are hoping Sprinkle’s success at smaller schools and lineage to the university can revitalize the program as it moves into the Big Ten starting next season. His hiring comes after Utah State was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a second round loss to Purdue. Sprinkle spent just one season at Utah State but it was a massively successful year winning the Mountain West regular-season title. Sprinkle says “it was going to take something special for me to leave Logan, and the University of Washington was it.”

