Washington hosts Tennessee looking to beat the Titans for the first time in a decade

The Washington Commanders host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday looking for the organization’s first win against them since 2014. The Titans beat the Commanders in their previous meeting two seasons ago. Washington is expected to be without running back Austin Ekeler and starting right tackle Andrew Wylie after they got concussions in the team’s loss to Dallas last weekend. The Commanders have lost three in a row to fall to 7-5. The Titans improved to 3-8 by winning at Houston. Washington is a 5 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.