Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State

Washington hired athletic director Pat Chun away from Apple Cup rival Washington State, reaching across the state to fill its AD job about a week after it surprisingly came open. Washington was stung last week when athletic director Troy Dannen left after less than six months on the job to take over at Nebraska. The school quickly targeted Chun, who has been at Washington State since 2018. The Cougars are facing an uncertain future and trying to rebuild the Pac-12 after the departure of Washington and nine other schools led to the conference’s collapse. Washington is moving to the Big Ten.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.