Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State, AP source says

Washington is hiring Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, reaching across the state to fill its AD job about a week after it surprisingly came open, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized and Washington was preparing an official announcement. Washington was stung last week when athletic director Troy Dannen left after less than six months on the job to take over at Nebraska. The school quickly targeted Chun, who takes over as Washington prepares to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

