Washington heads to Pac-12 semifinals, 8-3 over USC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Clayton went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Coby Morales and Jeter Ybarra each drove in two runs and No. 3 seed Washington beat USC 8-3 for its first Pac-12 Tournament victory. Washington (34-17) advances to the semifinals on Friday. Johnny Olmstead singled in two runs in the sixth inning to pull USC within 3-2, but Clayton answered with an RBI single in the bottom half. The Huskies also responded to USC’s lone run in the eighth with a four-run inning. Will Simpson and Morales had back-to-back run-scoring hits, and AJ Guerrero and Johnny Tincher followed with sacrifice flies for a five-run lead.

