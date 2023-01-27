Washington fends off Arizona St. in 69-66 OT win

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 22 points and Noah Williams scored 18 points and Washington led most of the way following a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 69-66 in overtime. Williams started overtime with a jump shot and a pair of foul shots wrapped around Brooks’ 3-pointer and the Huskies led all the way in overtime. Arizona State freshman Austin Nunez made three foul shots with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 54 after getting fouled by Brooks on a 3 attempt to tie it. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a season-high 26 points for the Sun Devils.

