Washington duo of WR Rome Odunze and RB Dillon Johnson declare for NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — The exodus of players entering the NFL draft from national runner-up Washington continued with All-American wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back Dillon Johnson announcing they were leaving the school. The pair told ESPN.com of their plans to enter the draft. Neither announcement was a surprise, especially for Odunze who is regarded as one of the top wide receivers available and seems on course for being a first-round pick. Odunze finished his final year for the Huskies with 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. Johnson started the season recovering from injuries and picked up more during the year but still finished with 1,195 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.

