Washington duo of WR Jalen McMillan and LT Troy Fautanu declare for NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan and standout left tackle Troy Fautanu both announced their plans to declare for the NFL draft. The pair join wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk as the players to declare for the draft after the second-ranked Huskies lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night. There was a thought that McMillan might return for a fifth season with the Huskies after a 2023 campaign that was limited due to injury. Fautanu was regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the country and part of the unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country. Fautanu was a third-team AP All-American and first-team all-Pac-12 selection.

