Washington, Davis run for 2 TDs each, Louisiana-Lafayette beats Arkansas State 55-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Dre’lyn Washington had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries, Bill Davis added TD runs of 13 and 10 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State 55-19. Louisiana (8-1, 5-0) has won six games in a row since a 41-33 loss to Tulane on Sept. 21 and is the only team in the Sun Belt without a conference loss. Ben Woolridge was 17-of-26 passing for 264 yards, including a 20-yard TD to Harvey Broussard that opened the scoring with 9:07 left in the first quarter. Kenneth Almendares added a 44-yard field goal to make it 10-0 about 6 minutes later and Louisiana never trailed. Jaylen Raynor threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Adam Jones for Arkansas State (5-4, 3-2) that trimmed its deficit to 31-7 just before halftime.

