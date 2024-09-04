Washington Commanders sign starting right guard Sam Cosmi to a 4-year contract extension

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have signed a homegrown offensive lineman to a long-term contract just in time for the start of the NFL season. The team announced a four-year extension for starting left guard Sam Cosmi on Wednesday that keeps him under contract through 2029. Cosmi is one of two holdovers on a retooled line that will be tasked with protecting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in his pro debut this weekend at Tampa Bay and beyond. Coach Dan Quinn says Cosmi fits Washington’s offensive scheme given the 2021 second-round pick’s size and speed on the interior of the line.

