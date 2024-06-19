Washington Commanders settle lawsuit with Virginia on ticket deposits

The Washington Commanders have settled the final lawsuit they were facing over their handling of season-ticket deposits under previous ownership. The $1.3 million settlement with Virginia includes returning $600,000 to fans. It follows the team settling similar suits with Maryland and the District of Columbia. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said the state’s investigation found the team unlawfully retained security deposits for years after they should have been returned to consumers. Dan Snyder was the owner at the time. A group led by Josh Harris bought the Commanders last year.

