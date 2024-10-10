Washington Commanders ride 4-game winning streak into a showdown at the Baltimore Ravens

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., right, celebrates his sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (not shown) during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

The Washington Commanders ride a four-game winning streak into their game up I-95 at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have won three in a row to improve to 3-2. Washington is 4-1 for the first time since 2008. It’s a matchup of two of the top offenses in the NFL led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks with Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels going up against Baltimore’s two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are coming off an emotional overtime victory at AFC North-rival Cincinnati. Washington blew out the Browns at home.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.