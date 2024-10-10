Washington Commanders ride 4-game winning streak into a showdown at the Baltimore Ravens

The Washington Commanders ride a four-game winning streak into their game up I-95 at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have won three in a row to improve to 3-2. Washington is 4-1 for the first time since 2008. It’s a matchup of two of the top offenses in the NFL led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks with Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels going up against Baltimore’s two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are coming off an emotional overtime victory at AFC North-rival Cincinnati. Washington blew out the Browns at home.

