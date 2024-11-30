Washington Commanders release 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commanders have released 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes. The second-year cornerback was a healthy scratch for two games this season and didn’t play in two others when in uniform. Forbes’ release means no Washington first-round picks from 2019-23 remain on the roster. The Commanders also put running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve because of a concussion. They elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez and defensive tackle Carl Davis from the practice squad for their game Sunday against Tennessee. Washington has lost three in a row to fall from first place in the NFC East to the conference’s final wild-card spot.

