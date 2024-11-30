Washington Commanders release 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) leaves the field following pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Joneleit]

The Washington Commanders have released 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes. The second-year cornerback was a healthy scratch for two games this season and didn’t play in two others when in uniform. Forbes’ release means no Washington first-round picks from 2019-23 remain on the roster. The Commanders also put running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve because of a concussion. They elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez and defensive tackle Carl Davis from the practice squad for their game Sunday against Tennessee. Washington has lost three in a row to fall from first place in the NFC East to the conference’s final wild-card spot.

