Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels says he is not a star yet

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels is taking a humble approach to the start of his NFL career. The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback has received plenty of praise from teammates and coaches since being taken second overall in the draft and beginning offseason workouts. The Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU at minicamp Wednesday said he is not a star QB yet. Barring injury, Daniels is expected to be Washington’s eighth Week 1 starter at the position in as many years. He is already the face of the franchise under new ownership and with a new regime in charge.

