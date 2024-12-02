Washington Commanders’ offense busts out thanks to its old friend, the running game

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — After plenty of talk in recent weeks about Terry McLaurin lining up only on the left side, the Washington Commanders’ first offensive snap was a throw by Jayden Daniels to his top receiver — on the right side, of course.

OK, Kliff Kingsbury. Well played.

Beyond that not-so-subtle answer to criticism, Washington’s offensive coordinator went back to a tried-and-true recipe to get his unit back on track: running the ball early and often. Brian Robinson Jr. returned from a sprained ankle to account for 103 of a season-high 267 yards rushing in a 42-19 rout of Tennessee on Sunday that ended a three-game losing streak and showed what this offense can do when clicking in all facets.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see,” said Robinson, who had the longest rushing touchdown of his three-year NFL career, a 40-yarder. “It’s a beautiful thing to do. Just glad we were able to really put it back out there and show the potential we have in our room and our running game. We have a serious run game, and we just got to believe in it.”

A balanced attack with Daniels handing the ball off 36 times, throwing it 30 and running nine allowed the Commanders to dominate time of possession and improve to 8-5 going into their bye week.

“It opens up a lot, obviously, to be able to get guys to move the line of scrimmage and get to the second level and let our backs do what they do,” said Daniels, who ran for 34 yards to go along with 206 yards passing. “We’re getting to those times of the season where in December, January when you’ve got to be able to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball.”

Robinson playing makes a big difference. His teammates are 1-2 without him this season, and Austin Ekeler going on injured reserve Saturday because of a concussion put everything on Robinson’s shoulders.

Averaging 6.4 yards on 16 carries got the job done.

“Man, is he a difference maker,” coach Dan Quinn said. “When Brian can kick through and step and get onto the next level, he’s really difficult to tackle.”

What’s working

The defense thrived while needing to be on the field for less than 20 minutes, forcing a turnover and keeping Tennessee off the scoreboard until late in the first half. It was already 28-0 at that point.

Rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil — who celebrated his alma mater, Michigan, upsetting Ohio State a day earlier by asking McLaurin about the result while the Buckeyes product was forced to sit in the interview room after their game with Sainristil’s Wolverines jersey — forced and recovered Tony Pollard’s fumble in the first quarter. The Commanders made it 21-0 three plays later.

“Offense, defense, special teams we all feed off one another,” said six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who joined London Fletcher as the only players with 100-plus tackles in 13 consecutive seasons. “Whether it’s us getting turnovers, special teams getting turnovers or the offense going down the field and scoring, we all got to feed off of that and I felt like we did a good job of that.”

What needs help

The kicking game continues to struggle. Zane Gonzalez missed two field goal attempts while filling in for Austin Seibert, who went on injured reserve earlier in the week. Seibert reported a groin injury the day after missing an extra point that would have tied the score in the final minute against Dallas.

If there are any Cyber Monday deals on kickers, the Commanders are in the market for a new one. They’ve had six on the roster since March.

Stock up

With starting right tackle Andrew Wylie out because of a concussion, Cornelius Lucas took his spot and did not miss a beat. Lucas opened the season splitting time at left tackle with rookie Brandon Coleman, and the journeyman lineman’s quick adjustment in Wylie’s absence helped the offense get on track.

“I thought that’s a guy that was ready for the challenge,” Quinn said.

Stock down

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was a healthy scratch against the Titans after Carl Davis was elevated from the practice squad. Quinn called it a coaching decision.

Sitting the 2022 second-round pick is another blow to the four drafts Ron Rivera oversaw from 2020-23. Every first-round pick is now gone after cornerback Emmanuel Forbes’ release Saturday, and Mathis already has been passed on the depth chart by rookie Johnny Newton.

Injuries

Attrition added up through 13 consecutive games, and Ekeler and Seibert are out at least the next three games following the bye: at New Orleans on Dec. 15, against Philadelphia on Dec. 22 and against Atlanta on Dec. 28 or 29.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, cornerback Marshon Lattimore has not played since the Commanders acquired him at the trade deadline from the Saints, so his debut for them could come against his old team.

Key number

7 — Years since Washington last won a December home game before Sunday, in Week 16 of the 2017 season. The team’s previous December victory of any kind was in 2021.

Next steps

Rest up. As McLaurin said before leaving the stadium, “I’m going to enjoy this bye week.”

