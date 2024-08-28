Washington Commanders’ new regime continues purging remnants from Ron Rivera’s time in charge

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have almost completely turned the page from Ron Rivera’s time in charge as coach and head of football operations. The new regime led by general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn has stripped away nearly all remnants of the previous four years. Just 12 of the 33 draft picks made from 2020-23 remain along with just seven other total players acquired over that stretch. The result is a 53-man roster with less than half the players on it back from last season. Peters and Quinn hope it adds up to a more competitive team than last year’s one that went 4-13.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.