Washington Commanders camp opens with plenty of new faces on and off the field

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders camp opens with a new regime in charge and a whole lot of new players on the field. New coach Dan Quinn will oversee a roster almost totally remade by new general manager Adam Peters. Only roughly a third of the players in uniform were around this time last year. The new faces include quarterback Jayden Daniels headlining a deep rookie class and veterans such as Austin Ekeler and Bobby Wagner who were signed as free agents. By the time the front office and coaching staff pare down to the 53-man roster, the turnover is expected to exceed 50% before opening the season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

