Washington coach Rivera wins NFL’s Salute to Service Award

PHOENIX (AP) — Ron Rivera’s dad served in the United States Army for 32 years. So for the coach of the Washington Commanders, winning the NFL’s Salute to Service Award was extra special. The award honors league personnel who take tangible steps to honor and support military communities. USAA — which sponsors the honor — will provide a $25,000 donation to each military branch’s official aid society in Rivera’s name, and the NFL will send a matching donation to a military charity of Rivera’s choice. Rivera said on the AP Pro Football Podcast on Wednesday that he’s “learned so much from being an Army brat.”

