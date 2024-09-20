Washington closes out season with 92-91 win over Indiana as Clark, Fever attract record crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sika Kone scored a career-high 20 points and the Washington Mystics pulled out a 92-91 win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday night before a record crowd of 20,711, the largest in WNBA history. The Mystics began the game with a shot at the final playoff spot but that hope ended when the Atlanta Dream won at New York to secure the No. 8 seed. Ariel Atkins and Emily Engstler scored 17 points apiece for Washington. Indiana had already locked up the No. 6 seed and pulled its starters midway through the second half. Clark had eight points, eight assists and five rebounds in 20 minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.