Washington Capitals sign power forward Tom Wilson to a 7-year extension worth $45.5 million

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Washington. The Washington Capitals have signed Wilson to a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million. Wilson will count $6.5 million against the salary cap from the time the deal kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season through 2031. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

The Washington Capitals have signed Tom Wilson to a seven-year extension worth $45.5 million. The deal could keep the homegrown power forward with Washington for his entire NHL career. Wilson will count $6.5 million against the salary cap from the time the new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 season through 2031. He’s now under contract longer than any other player in the organization. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger has been an important part of the Capitals’ core for a decade. He was a major part of their Stanley Cup run in 2018.

