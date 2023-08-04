Washington Capitals sign power forward Tom Wilson to a 7-year extension worth $45.5 million

The Washington Capitals have signed Tom Wilson to a seven-year extension worth $45.5 million. The deal could keep the homegrown power forward with Washington for his entire NHL career. Wilson will count $6.5 million against the salary cap from the time the new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 season through 2031. He’s now under contract longer than any other player in the organization. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger has been an important part of the Capitals’ core for a decade. He was a major part of their Stanley Cup run in 2018.

