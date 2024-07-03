Washington Capitals retool to keep their playoff-contending window open during Ovechkin era

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — So much for just trying to get Alex Ovechkin to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record. The Washington Capitals are going all in to keep their contending window open. They have a new No. 1 center in Pierre-Luc Dubois, a new goaltender in Logan Thompson, two new defensemen in Jacob Chychrun and Matt Roy and a pair of fresh depth forwards. General manager Brian MacLellan has turned over nearly a quarter of the roster with the aim of making the playoffs again. That has included taking some calculated risks six years separated from the organization’s only Stanley Cup championship.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.