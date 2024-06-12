Washington Capitals reach an agreement to buy CapFriendly site with NHL salary information

The Washington Capitals have reached a deal to buy CapFriendly, a popular site that has long been a source of NHL salary information. General manager Brian MacLellan confirmed the agreement in a statement Wednesday. The site will continue to operate independently through the draft in late June and start of free agency before the transaction is completed in the middle of the summer. The Capitals say the move allows them to boost their hockey operations department. Taking the information currently available on CapFriendly out of the public eye is a loss for the league’s other 31 teams as well as fans and others who work in hockey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.