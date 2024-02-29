Washington Capitals bracing for changes ahead of the NHL trade deadline

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals are in the playoff race just enough to have some important games coming up that will determine whether they have any chance of making it. But their brutal schedule down the stretch and several trade candidates on the roster could make them sellers before the March 8 deadline. Pending free agents Anthony Mantha, Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson could be dealt by that point. And goaltender Charlie Lindgren and center Nic Dowd, with contracts through next season, could fetch significant returns if general manager Brian MacLellan chooses to trade either or both.

