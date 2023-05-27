Washington beats Louisiana 8-0 in 5 innings to open super regional

SEATTLE (AP) — Sydney Stewart and No. 9 hitter Rylee Holtorf hit two-run homers in a five-run fourth inning and Washington beat Louisiana 8-0 in five innings in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Seattle Super Regional. SilentRain Espinoza hit a ground-rule double to drive in the first run of the game and Stewart and Holtorf homered to cap the rally as the Huskies (42-13), ranked sixth in the coaches poll, took a 5-0 lead. Alana Johnson delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth and Holtorf singled in Johnson for the mercy-rule victory. Ruby Meylan (18-5) allowed two hits and four walks, striking out seven in the complete-game win. Sam Landry took the loss for Louisiana (50-15).

