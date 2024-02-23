Washington beats Arizona State 84-82 in OT after blowing 25-point lead

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Braxton Meah made two free throws with 32 seconds left in overtime and Washington beat Arizona State 84-82 after blowing a 25-point, second-half lead on Thursday night.The Huskies (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12 Conference) led 49-24 after Sahvir Wheeler sank a 3-pointer and 1 of 2 free throws 91 seconds into the second half. Frankie Collins scored 19 of his 21 points from there for the Sun Devils (13-14, 7-9), and his layup with seven seconds remaining sent the game to overtime tied at 75.

