Washington adds four assistant coaches including Tony Bland, who was part of 2017 FBI probe

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington basketball coach Danny Sprinkle has announced the hiring of four assistants, including former Southern California assistant Tony Bland. Bland was a key figure in the 2017 FBI probe designed to clean up college basketball. He was most recently the head coach at St. Bernard High School in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he served as the associate head coach at USC from 2013-17 under Andy Enfield, when he became part of the FBI investigation. The FBI probe was aimed at rooting out an entrenched system of off-the-books payments to players and their families that, at the time, was against NCAA rules.

