Washington adds another QB with Will Rogers set to join the Huskies

Washington has added another quarterback who could take over once Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. says farewell. Former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is headed to Seattle, putting him in the mix to start for the Huskies next season. Rogers told ESPN that he had committed to the Washington staff while on a visit to the campus. Rogers is the No. 2 passer in SEC history after throwing for 12,315 yards during four seasons with the Bulldogs. Rogers thrived in the pass-first offensive system of former coach Mike Leach, throwing for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021 and 3,974 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2022.

