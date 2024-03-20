Washington AD Troy Dannen leaving after less than 6 months to replace Trev Alberts at Nebraska

Nebraska hired Washington athletic director Troy Dannen to replace Trev Alberts, luring away the Midwesterner after less than six months on the job in Seattle. Alberts left Nebraska late last week to become athletic director at Texas A&M. The former football star for the Cornhuskers spent just shy of three years as the athletic director at his alma mater. Nebraska moved quickly to replace him with Dannen, an Iowa native who took the Washington job in October after spending nine years as AD at Tulane.

