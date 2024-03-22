Was first-round March Madness exit Dusty May’s finale as Florida Atlantic coach?

NEW YORK (AP) — If this was Dusty May’s finale at Florida Atlantic, he was nothing but grateful for the thrilling ride his players have provided. After coaching FAU to an unexpected Final Four appearance last year, May and his eighth-seeded Owls were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 77-65 overtime loss to No. 9 seed Northwestern on Friday. Naturally, there’s speculation May could now leave for a bigger job after putting Florida Atlantic on the college basketball map. FAU athletic director Brian White says he’ll meet with May soon, as he normally would, to assess the season and what’s next.

