Was first-round March Madness exit Dusty May’s finale as Florida Atlantic coach?

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
FILE - Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. May is one of the hottest commodities in coaching. His name is been linked to openings at Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan and Vanderbilt. And his eight-seeded Owls start NCAA play Friday in New York against ninth-seeded Northwestern. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Audette]

NEW YORK (AP) — If this was Dusty May’s finale at Florida Atlantic, he was nothing but grateful for the thrilling ride his players have provided. After coaching FAU to an unexpected Final Four appearance last year, May and his eighth-seeded Owls were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 77-65 overtime loss to No. 9 seed Northwestern on Friday. Naturally, there’s speculation May could now leave for a bigger job after putting Florida Atlantic on the college basketball map. FAU athletic director Brian White says he’ll meet with May soon, as he normally would, to assess the season and what’s next.

