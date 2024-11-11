Warriors to honor Klay Thompson in his return to Chase Center with the Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson will return to the Bay Area to face his former team for the first time since leaving Golden State to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract. A special pregame tribute will be held at Chase Center and fans will receive captain’s hats honoring Thompson’s tradition of traveling to games in his boat. Thompson won four championships with Golden State over 11 seasons.

