Warriors’ Steve Kerr: Giving Draymond Green space ‘important’ during suspension

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t confirm a report Thursday that suspended forward Draymond Green is expected to return to the team’s facility soon, while noting that giving Green space away from the team is important for both parties. ESPN reported that Green is “expected to return” to the Warriors’ facility in the next few days. Said Kerr: “I don’t know that. Apparently someone else does, but I don’t.” Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA three weeks ago, after he was ejected for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were jostling for position. Kerr said that Green not being at the facility during his suspension is a non-issue.

