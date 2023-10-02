Warriors star Klay Thompson is open to playing for the Bahamas in the Paris Olympics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors star Klay Thompson would seriously consider playing for his father’s native country of the Bahamas in the Paris Olympics next year. The 33-year-old Golden State guard won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the 2016 Rio Games. He would have to go through several steps to become eligible to play for another country. Thompson said at Monday’s media day that he finally feels like he will be his dominant self again after missing more than 2 1/2 years after the 2019 Finals. He was recovering from surgeries for a torn ACL in his left knee then a torn right Achilles tendon repair.

