Warriors ride Thompson’s big game off the bench to 140-137 victory over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season to knock down seven 3-pointers and score a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Thompson was a reserve for the first time since March 11, 2012. Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski replaced him in the starting lineup and finished with 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

Draymond Green chipped in a season-high 23 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and seven rebounds. Stephen Curry had 16 points and 10 assists.

Thompson scored 17 points in the Warriors’ 84-point first half, but they needed a missed 3-pointer by Collin Sexton to hold on for their eighth win in 10 games.

Golden State made at least 20 3-pointers against the Jazz for the second time in four days after going 20 of 42 from the perimeter. The Warriors overcame 13 turnovers that led to 29 Utah points.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer

Sexton led the Jazz with 35 points and nine assists. Rookie Keyonte George added a career-high 33 points while making a career-high nine 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points while John Collins tallied 18. They had 13 rebounds apiece.

Utah lost its third consecutive home game and fourth straight overall despite shooting 22 of 49 from 3-point range.

After trailing by 18 points to start the fourth quarter, Utah made it a one-possession game in the final two minutes. Markkanen and Sexton each made a pair of baskets to fuel a 13-2 run that cut Golden State’s lead to 138-137 in the final minute.

Markkanen missed a potential go-ahead corner 3 and Collins grabbed the offensive rebounds but threw the ball away with 3.1 seconds left. Curry made two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining before Sexton missed a good look on the final play.

Utah and Golden State combined to make 29 3-pointers in the first half alone. Warriors went 15 of 26 from long distance while the Jazz shot 14 of 28.

Sexton and George bookended a 17-6 run with 3-pointers, giving the Jazz a 30-19 lead.

Golden State turned it into a one-possession game when Thompson made four baskets over the final three minutes of the first quarter. Then the Warriors took over entirely in the second quarter.

Podeziemski scored 13 points during the period to help Golden State surge in front. He and Curry bookended a 14-4 run with 3-pointers to put the Warriors up 65-53.

Golden State totaled 48 second-quarter points – a season high for both the Warriors and a Jazz opponent.

Thompson stepped up his dominance after halftime, totaling 18 points in the third quarter alone. He made five baskets – including four 3-pointers – over a four-minute stretch to help Golden State extend its lead to 120-102 entering the fourth quarter.

Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 22.

Jazz: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 22

