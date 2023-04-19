Warriors in 0-2 hole, Suns-Clippers even as Game 3s arrive

Time for the Golden State Warriors to show this will be a long series, not a short title reign. The defending champions — without the suspended Draymond Green — will begin trying to climb out of a hole their current group has never faced when they host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in one of three games on the NBA playoff schedule. They are down 2-0, just as the Brooklyn Nets are against the Philadelphia 76ers in what has looked so far like a series that will end quickly. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers play their Game 3 in a tied series that could go the distance.

