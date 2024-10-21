Warriors guard Moses Moody signs three-year contract extension

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has signed a three-year contract extension worth $39 million. The Warriors open the season Wednesday at Portland. Moody was Golden State’s 14th overall draft pick out of Arkansas in 2021. Over three seasons, he has averaged 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 14.3 minutes with 23 starts — and has scored 11.1 points to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.4 minutes during his starting assignments. He had career highs of 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds last season with 25 double-digit scoring outings and three in which he scored 20 or more points.

