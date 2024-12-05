Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton undergoes season-ending knee surgery

By The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, left, passes the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]

Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton underwent season-ending knee surgery in Los Angeles. The team announced Melton had the procedure for a partially torn left anterior cruciate ligament that he injured Nov. 12 against Dallas. Melton will begin rehabilitation on his knee in the coming weeks and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2025-26 season.

