Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton undergoes season-ending knee surgery

Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton underwent season-ending knee surgery in Los Angeles. The team announced Melton had the procedure for a partially torn left anterior cruciate ligament that he injured Nov. 12 against Dallas. Melton will begin rehabilitation on his knee in the coming weeks and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2025-26 season.

