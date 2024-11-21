Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton to undergo season-ending knee surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton will require season-ending knee surgery. The team announced that Melton will undergo a procedure soon for a sprained left anterior cruciate ligament that Steve Kerr said is partially torn. Melton, who had missed the last two games, thought about it in recent days according to Kerr. Tests showed that surgery was the best option, the Warriors said. Melton, who has also dealt with a troublesome back, had been a projected backcourt starter alongside Stephen Curry with Klay Thompson’s departure to Dallas.

