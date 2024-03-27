Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sidelined against Magic due to tendinitis in left knee

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic due to tendinitis in his left knee. The the 6-foot-7 Kuminga will miss just his second game of the season. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hopes that giving Kuminga off Wednesday and Thursday will help make him available for a game Friday against Charlotte.

