Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sidelined against Magic due to tendinitis in left knee

By The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks to pass the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 22, 2024, in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Santiago Mejia]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic due to tendinitis in his left knee. The the 6-foot-7 Kuminga will miss just his second game of the season. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hopes that giving Kuminga off Wednesday and Thursday will help make him available for a game Friday against Charlotte.

