Warriors forward Iguodala to have wrist surgery next week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is set to have surgery next week on his fractured left wrist. The Warriors announced Iguodala’s status Wednesday night before their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Iguodala sustained the injury Monday night in a home victory over the Phoenix Suns. An update on how long he will be out will be provided after the surgery. Iguodala missed 57 of the first 60 games due to hip issues. He returned March 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers and had played in five games until the latest injury. He was averaging 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds on the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.