Warriors forward Draymond Green sidelined for start of training camp with sprained ankle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has a sprained left ankle that will sideline him for at least the first two weeks of training camp. The Warriors say the 33-year-old Green is scheduled to be reevaluated in two weeks as he enters his 12th NBA season. Green says he was scrimmaging in an informal setting when he drove for a layup and landed awkwardly on the foot of teammate Jonathan Kuminga.

