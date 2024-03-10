Warriors’ Curry, Spurs’ Wembanyama out for San Antonio-Golden State game with right ankle injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama were both out of Saturday night’s Spurs-Warriors game because of right ankle sprains. An MRI exam on Curry’s hurt ankle revealed no structural damage and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday. Chris Paul was inserted into the starting lineup to fill in for Curry. Wembanyama is missing his second game after rolling his ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday’s loss at Houston.

